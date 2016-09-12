Quick-starting Shoreham cruise through in FA Vase

Shoreham Football Club cruised into the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday with a thumping 8-2 win at home to Meridian VP.

Mussels again started quickly and went ahead after just two minutes – the seventh time in ten matches that Shoreham have opened the scoring inside five minutes this season.

Scott Packer, Rob O’Toole and George Gaskin were all involved, before Charlie Pitcher got the opener.

Joe Keehan headed home the second on 24 minutes, before Gaskin made it 3-0 five minutes later.

Meridian netted with a deflected strike on 30 minutes but Gaskin quickly got his second three minutes later. The visitors soon pulled another goal back to make the half-time score 4-2.

Rob O’Toole scored Mussels’ fifth after Pitcher’s shot rebounded off a post on 49 minutes, before he struck his second from the penalty spot on the hour.

Keehan hit the goal of the day on 64 minutes when won the ball in midfield, skipped past three players and then fired home from the edge of the penalty area.

Devante Davis made it 8-2 on 69 minutes, before Shoreham had to play the last 20 minutes with ten men after Kevin Keehan limped off with a nasty knock.

Mussels boss Bryan O’Toole said: “It was pretty comfortable and another pleasing win.

“We tried to be as professional as possible and although I was disappointed with the goals we conceded, there wasn’t much we could have done about either of them.”

Shoreham pick up £600 prize money for the win and will now travel to Oakwood in the next round.

SHOREHAM: Heyburn; Hartley, Pearson, Tuck, Storrie; Packer, J.Keehan, K.Keehan, Pitcher; Gaskin, R.O’Toole. Subs: Davis (Pitcher 50), Boddy (J.Keehan 65), Barker (Gaskin 70), Cradock, Stevens.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!