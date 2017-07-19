Prolific Archibald agrees on Shoreham switch

Sammy Donnelly swooped to sign forward Evan Archibald this week to add to his Shoreham Football Club striking pool.

Archibald, who netted 26 times for Eastbourne Town in the Southern Combination League Premier Division last term, has decided to be part of Mussels’ first-ever campaign at Bostik League South level.

The experienced frontman has an impressive CV and Donnelly sees his addition as a major coup.

Archibald has vast experience playing at Bostik League level or higher. As well as stints at Eastbourne Borough, Worthing, Horsham, Lewes, Hastings United and Peacehaven & Telscombe in this country, Archibald also finished top-scorer in a season-long stay with Finnish second division side AC Kajaani.

Identifying and bringing in a striker with a proven goalscoring record at this level is something Donnelly has sought all summer and now he feels he has got that.

Donnelly said: “Evan is a great addition for us. He’s only played one friendly and had one training season – it’s going take a little time for the players to get used to him and for him to get used to us.

“What Evan will bring is goals, it’s something he has proven throughout his career and I’m looking forward to what he can do with us this season.”

Donnelly has also added another striker in the past week with former Crawley Town forward Mitz Nayee joining Mussels.

Shoreham’s boss is satisfied with the depth in his strikeforce.

He added: “Mitz was a contract player at Crawley Town when they were in the Conference under Steve Evans. It’s early days with him aswell but I’m hopeful he’ll prove himself as a goalscorer at this standard for us this season.”

Shoreham’s preparations for a first assault in the Bostik League South have gathered pace this past week. Donnelly’s side scored a maiden friendly win with a 2-0 success at two-divisions-lower SCFL Division 1 rivals Steyning Town. Mussels were beaten 1-0 at newly-promoted East Preston three days later.

This time of the season is not about results for Donnelly – it’s about getting games in his players’ legs.

He said: “Evan got 70 minutes against East Preston, which was good.

“I’m not worried about results, it’s just about getting these players used to each other ahead of the season.”

Mussels’ Bostik League South fixtures were released last Thursday.

A first-ever season at this level starts at home against South Park on Saturday, August 12.

Mussels then make the short trip to Horsham three days later before another away game at Carshalton Atheltic on Saturday, August 26.

Shoreham visit Cray Wanderers on Boxing Day before welcoming Thamesmead Town on New Year’s Day.

A trip to Phoenix Sports on Saturday, April 28 brings the curtain down on a first campaign at this level, one that Mussels manager Donnelly hopes will see his team remain at this level for at least another season.

