O'Toole proud of Mussels after Senior Cup defeat

Shoreham Football Club manager Bryan O’Toole was proud of his side’s performance after they exited the Sussex Senior Cup to Bognor Regis last night.

Mussels led 1-0 through Robin Deen, before the game's main talking point on 38 minutes. Rob O’Toole played a one-two with Deen to get through on goal but went down under a Gary Charman challenge on the edge of the penalty area. With Mussels baying for a penalty and red card, referee Carl Brook waved play on much to the home side’s frustration.

The visitors levelled through James Fraser's penalty on 57 minutes, before goals from Alex Parsons and Ollie Pearce in the last 20 minutes took Bognor through.

Mussels boss O’Toole said: “We were beaten in our last match (2-1 at Littlehampton) and whoever we played today, Bognor, Eastbourne Town or Manchester United, we wanted to bounce back positively. Getting beaten is one thing but it’s how you react.

“Everyone is going to have setbacks but you can’t slump on it, so tonight I was really proud that we gave a good account of ourselves.”

On the main talking points, O’Toole said: “On another day, if we go 2-0 up, who knows? Rob said it was a definite foul and I’ll be very interested to see a video of the decision. The verdict around the ground was it’s a blatant penalty and a sending-off.

“The penalty against us, again I couldn’t see clearly but the boys said it was tough on us. Their keeper made an incredible save at 2-1, so it was nearly 2-2 and extra-time. There were so many positives for us and I don’t feel like we’ve been beaten.

"What pleased me was that we didn't panic and we proved we can get the ball down and play. On the night, we gave them a very good game.

"If we play anyone less than Bognor and play like that, we probably win. Bognor were in a no-win situation tonight, if they don't win they're going to be criticised but I thought they did really well and that's because of the quality they've got.

"We gave it our all and I'm really proud of my lot in there."

