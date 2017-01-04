Nine-man United hold on for victory

Lancing United Football Club secured a 3-0 Southern Combination League Division 2 victory on Monday – despite having two players sent off.

Mark O’Regan struck twice in the first half, before Dan Measom added a third as United sealed a home success over Montpelier Villa.

Sam Page was shown a second yellow card with United leading 2-0, then Marc Dawson was given his marching orders for two bookings 20 minutes from the end. Despite Montpelier having a two-man advantage, they could not find the net as United held on for all three points.

Lancing United boss Luke Banasco-Zaragoza hailed the spirit showed by his team and said: “It really is a pleasure to manage this bunch. We went down to ten then scored, before being reduced to nine for the final 20 minutes.

“It was a real rearguard action to hold on but we managed it in the end.”

O’Regan netted the first on the half-hour, then added a second on 42 minutes. Page was shown a second yellow card ten minutes after the restart but Measom struck to make it 3-0 on the hour.

United went down to nine when Dawson got a second booking but they held on for the 3-0 win.

LANCING UNITED: Allfrey; Johnson, Dawson, Tupper, Medhurst; O’Regan, Page, Munday; Thetford, Measom. Subs: McLeod (Johnson), Bailey (Thetford), Singers (O’Regan), JJ Banasco-Zaragoza.

