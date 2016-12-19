Myers strikes twice in Southwick victory

Ross Myers struck twice as Southwick Football Club returned to winning ways on Saturday.

As well as Myers’ brace, Jack Piner also scored as Wickers sealed a 3-2 home victory over Bexhill United.

Southwick boss John Kilgarriff was relieved to see his side register a first victory in seven games and said: “The scoreline flatters them a little bit, to be honest. They’ve had two half chances and taken them but we had so many opportunities to make it more convincing.

“The most important thing was the three points and we got them.

“It was a much more pleasing performance, Bexhill are decent opposition, so to get a victory over them is never easy.”

Following a scoreless opening 45 minutes, the floodgates opened in the second period.

Piner broke the deadlock when he stabbed an effort home at the second attempt on 55 minutes.

Bexhill were back in it five minutes later. Wickers goalkeeper Jason Bridge spilled the ball and Gordon Cunnington was on hand to equalise.

Myers then got his first with a thunderous finish 20 minutes from time.

Things got better for Wickers three minutes from time when Myers added his second to make it 3-1.

Bexhill had some faint hope two minutes later when a misplaced backpass was capitalised on by Craig Ottley but Southwick held on for a 3-2 victory.

Wickers make the trip to local rivals and second-placed Mile Oak on Boxing Day (11am).

Kilgarriff knows just how tough that test will be but believes his side have what it takes to pull off a shock result.

He said: “It’s a derby game and you never know what could happen.

“We beat them and they beat us last season, these games are always tough and we will have to be at our best to come away with anything.

“A win going into this one was crucial, which we’ve managed to do.

“I’m just hoping it’s an enjoyable game of football for the neutral and we manage to come away with something.

“None of the players will want to lose this one, so I’m sure they’ll have that little extra edge going into it.”

SOUTHWICK: Bridge; Josh Bidwell, Dunk, McLennan, Tucker; Smith, Piner, Cook; Myers, Petts, Donnelly. Subs: Presslie (Petts 70), Lansdale (McLennan 70), Satchell (Smith 75), Robin, Kilgarriff.

