Mussels respond well after first defeat of the season

Shoreham Football Club bounced back from their FA Cup exit on Saturday with a comfortable win in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday evening.

Mussels exited the FA Cup 4-3 at home to division-higher Dorking Wanderers – their first defeat of the season– but responded well and overcame division-lower Bexhill United 3-0 in the Peter Bentley Cup.

Goals from Freddie Barker, Ryan Stevens and Richard Greenfield took Shoreham past Bexhill and manager Bryan O’Toole said: “It was a really comfortable win and Josh Heyburn in goal didn’t have a save to make.

“I can’t fault the lads or moan too much because we won 3-0 but again, we missed a lot of chances. We should have been eight or nine ahead at half-time but we kept a clean sheet and got through, which was the most important thing.

“It’s been a good start to the season but that’s all it is. All we can do is continue to take things one game at a time and see what happens.”

Barker fired Shoreham into a second-minute lead from George Gaskin’s pass, before Stevens beat the Bexhill keeper to a long Rob O’Toole ball forward to head home on 37 minutes.

Joe Keehan and George Gaskin hit the post in the first half as several chances were created before and after half-time. Greenfield got the final goal on 70 minutes after linking up well with Barker and Mitchell Hand.

SHOREHAM: Heyburn; Hartley, R.O’Toole, J.Keehan, Hand; Gaskin, O’Callaghan, Storrie, Cradock; Barker, Stevens. Subs: Packer, Greenfield (Stevens, Cradock 45), Davis (Gaskin 65), Measor.

