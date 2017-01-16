Mussels game postponed owing to electrical fault

Shoreham Football Club’s home league clash with Eastbourne Town was postponed on Saturday owing to an electrical fault.

Following heavy rain on Thursday, water got into the electrics at Middle Road, which left the clubhouse without power.

Shoreham boss Bryan O’Toole was frustrated the SCFL Premier Division was postponed and said: “It’s obviously frustrating as we were desperate to play the game. I don’t like having games in hand but with hardly any Tuesday games scheduled it should be rearranged quite soon.

“After Thursday’s heavy rain, the pitch was underwater and I thought then it would be called off. The chairman called me on Friday morning as the water had cleared, so I then thought the game would be on.

“After all of this, the electrics weren’t able to be turned on in the clubhouse on Saturday and the game was postponed.”

Following the postponement, Shoreham’s squad were given the afternoon off. Mussels are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Hassocks for a Premier Division clash.

