Mussels fail to build on first league victory

Shoreham Football Club were unable to follow up their maiden Bostik League South win on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Max Oldham and Jordan Clarke fired Corinthian Casuals in to second spot as they recorded a 2-0 triumph at King George's Field.

Mussels ended an eight game wait for a first-ever win at Bostik League South level last time out by beating Greenwich Borough but were unable to build on that success.

After going two goals down, both Daniel Simmonds and Evan Archibald spurned chances as Shoreham fought for a way back in.

Mussels were unable to take their chances, though, which saw them slip to a seventh loss from nine games this season.

Shoreham boss Sammy Donnelly believes a more clinical edge in front of goal would have seen them take a point.

He said: "After going two goals down, we woke up and came in to the game. We had some really good chances but failed to take them.

"If we had taken the chances we had, we probably would have picked up a point."

Mussels were without central defensive duo Lee Denyer and Alex Gathern, while Mark Goldson was also missing.

Development squad forward Nash Doukore was handed his maiden first-team start, while Sean Roddy made his debut after joining from Whitehawk.

Oldham netted after 20 minutes to hand his side a one-goal advantage at the break.

Debutant Doukoure was caught in possession early in second half, with Clarke going on to add a second.

Frontmen Simmonds and Archibald both wasted chances in the closing stages as it ended 2-0.

Shoreham host rivals Horsham in the league tomorrow (7.45pm). It's a game Mussels boss Donnelly is relishing.

He added: "This is a big game for both teams and one we are looking ahead to as a team. We'll give it everything, as we have done in every game this season, which hopefully we'll be enough to come out with a positive result."

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Packer, Roddy, Timms, Whitehead; Hand, Cradock, Myers; Doukoure, Simmonds, Archibald, Subs: Collyer (Cradock, 70), Bullivant, Gonzalez, Shakes.