Mussels edge to extra-time FA Cup replay triumph

Shoreham Football Club required extra-time to progress past division-lower Combined Counties Premier Division Colliers Wood United in the FA Cup last night.

Daniel Simmonds’ late strike three days earlier had earned Mussels a 1-1 draw and a preliminary-round replay before they edged to a 3-1 extra-time success at Middle Road.

Just as in Saturday’s clash, it ended 1-1 after normal time with Simmonds’ early strike cancelled out by Marion Embalo’s late effort.

Shoreham showed their quality in extra-time, though, edging through thanks to efforts from Jamie Cradock and another from Simmonds.

Mussels will be away to division-higher Bostik League Premier Kingstonian in the first qualfying round on Saturday, September 2.

After a first win this season, Shoreham manager Sammy Donnelly hopes his players take confidence.

He said: “Colliers Wood made us work hard but we’ve managed to come through and reach the next round. A win like this should give my players confidence moving forward now.”

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Packer, Woodford, Gathern, Hand; Myers, Nazala; Cradock, Burton, Simmonds, Archibald. Subs: Caplin (Burton), Goldson (Nazala), Timms (Cradock), Quadri, Bullivant.

