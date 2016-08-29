Mussels continue perfect start to the league season

Shoreham Football Club continued their perfect start to the league season with two victories over the bank holiday weekend.

Mussels were made to work hard for a 2-1 win at home to Hassocks in Southern Combination League Premier Division on Saturday, before they eased to a 4-0 victory at local rivals Worthing United on Monday.

Shoreham boss Bryan O’Toole said: “It’s been a really pleasing weekend. Saturday took a lot out of us as it was a tough game against a good side. I was delighted with how we played against Worthing United as we were leggy. We didn’t play great but we started fast and played well from the back.

“I’m really pleased with the lads and playing three at the back as they’ve adapted so well without Niall O’Hagan. We’ve trained tirelessly on the new shape and we kept the ball very well.

“We got the job done but I’ve said to the boys all we need to do is worry about ourselves, I don’t want to know other teams’ results.

“We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing and I’m really pleased with how the first month of the season has gone. It’s been a really positive start but it only gets harder now as we are at home to Chichester on Saturday, who are a decent side.”

Mussels took the lead after just four minutes at Worthing United when Ryan Storrie raced on to Joe Keehan’s long ball forward and headed over on-rushing keeper Rui Buckland into the goal.

Rob O’Toole had a header from Freddie Barker’s right-wing cross well saved by Buckland on 12 minutes, before Shoreham went 2-0 up two minutes later. Rob O’Toole raced on to Storrie’s through ball and coolly slotted home, with United appealing for offside.

Mussels could have led by more at the break as Joe Keehan fired wide from a corner and Storrie was then denied by Buckland, who was quick off his line.

Shoreham put the game to bed five minutes into the second half when Rob O’Toole and George Gaskin combined for Charlie Pitcher to tap home from 15 yards.

Chances continued to come Mussels’ way and Rob O’Toole shot a penalty wide – Shoreham’s third successive miss from the spot – before they went 4-0 ahead on 64 minutes. Jack Hartley did superbly down the right and crossed for Scott Packer to score from close range and round off a comfortable win.

On Saturday, Gaskin gave Shoreham the lead on 37 minutes with his .. goal of the season. Ben Bacon equalised after a goalmouth scramble ten minutes into the second half, before Mussels were soon awarded a penalty. Thomas Barnes was sent off for a foul but Joe Keehan’s spot-kick was saved.

Shoreham got the winner soon afterwards, though, when Kevin Keehan half-volleyed the ball home from Mitchell Hand’s free kick.

After Saturday’s match with Chichester, Mussels are at Crawley Down on Tuesday.

SHOREHAM v Worthing United: Heyburn; Hartley, Pearson, J.Keehan, Hand; Cradock, K.Keehan, Storrie, Packer; Barker, R.O.Toole. Subs: Pitcher (Cradock 26), Gaskin (Barker 45), Davis (O’Toole 66), Measor.

v Hassocks: Heyburn; Hartley, Pearson, Swetman, Hand; Packer, O’Callaghan-Murdo, J.Keehan, Storrie; Gaskin, R.O’Toole. Subs (used): Greenfield, K.Keehan, Barker.