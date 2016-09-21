Much-changed Mussels progress past rivals Lancing

Shoreham Football Club made it two victories in three days - despite making eight changes in their home Sussex RUR Charity Cup second-round clash with rivals Lancing on Tuesday.

Joe Keehan’s early effort and Devante Davis’ strike helped seal a spot in round three with a 2-1 victory.

The cup triumph followed Saturday’s league win at Eastbourne Town, keeping up their 100 per cent start in that competition.

Mussels boss Bryan O’Toole was delighted to see Shoreham progress.

He said: “It was not our best performance but we progressed in the cup, which is the important thing.

“With so many changes made and such a young team, I was pleased we won the game.”

Joe Keehan rifled home to put Shoreham ahead after four minutes.

Devante Davis added a second following neat work from substitute Alfie Bunker on 75 minutes.

Luke Donaldson pulled one back five minutes later but Shoreham held out.

SHOREHAM: Measor; Proto-Gates, Zydonik, Tuck, Hand, Pitcher, J.Keehan, Packer, Cradock; Davis, Barker. Subs: Firmin (Cradock), Bunker (Barker), Scott (Pitcher), Watss, Heyburn.

