Morrison excited to lead a new era at Worthing

Young coach Cameron Morrison is excited about leading Worthing Football Club’s ladies’ team this season, while the club are also launching a girls’ development centre next month.

Morrison, 21, from Worthing, will lead the ladies in their first ever season in the South East Counties Premier Division following Andy Burling’s decision to step down as manager earlier this month.

Former Portsmouth ladies’ development and University of Chichester men’s first-team manager Morrison joins Worthing with a wealth of experience.

The young coach worked with the club’s development centre last season, as well as helping with the men’s first team. After graduating from the University of Chichester in the summer, Morrison has been heavily involved with both the development centre and working with Worthing manager Gary Elphick and assistant Matt Piper in a coaching capacity with the men’s team at Woodside Road.

Morrison, who has been placed in temporary charge of the ladies’ side, will also oversee Worthing’s new girls’ development centre, which will be launched on September 12 for six to 16 year olds.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, he said: “It’s something I’m really looking forward to getting started with. I’ve got experience working in ladies’ football previously, so George Dowell decided to give me the role temporarily.

“I’ll be in charge for the foreseeable future, we’ll see how it goes and what happens from there.”

Since arriving at Worthing earlier in the year, Morrison has been heavily involved with a variety of coaching roles at the club. The club already runs a development centre for six to 16 year old boys and now a girls’ version will be launched next month.

Morrison will play a big part in running sessions for young, aspiring girl players and he says it is great to be involved: “Along with my duties with the ladies’ first-team, I’ll also be leading the girls’ development centre, which will be launched next month.

“It’s great that what is being offered for young boys at Worthing is being replicated on the female side. You’ve got the men’s first team, an under-18 side then the development centre all on offer for boys at Worthing.

“Last season all we had here was a female first team, so to now have girls from the age of six to 16 being based at the club is great. It offers a potential pathway and a chance to play for young girls across the area.”

Worthing ladies will be sponsored by Innov8 Training next season and their managing director Martin McCabe is pleased to be involved with the club.

He said: “Having been born in Worthing and lived here most of my life I was keen for us to get involved with my local team. The last couple of years have been incredibly exciting for the club and I’m in no doubt that Worthing FC is going places so I’m proud for us to be associated with this great project.

“When the opportunity came up to sponsor the ladies’ team, I knew that it was exactly the opportunity we were looking for. With the success of the team last year and seeing the club’s plans for the future to promote women’s football, this was simply too exciting an opportunity to turn down.”

The girls’ development centre still has places available. To register or for more information, email development@worthingfc.com

