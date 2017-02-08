Mile Oak hit back to win at Steyning

Mile Oak boss Ben Shoulders hailed Saturday’s 2-1 victory at local rivals Steyning Town as a massive three points for his side.

The win moved Oak up a place, above Steyning, to fourth in the table and they are now only behind third-placed Little Common on goals scored, as they have the same goal difference.

Town went ahead through Scott Faber after ten minutes but Mile Oak hit back to win with goals from Danny Curd and Enzo Benn.

Shoulders said: “It was a massive win for us.

“I said last week I saw it as a must-win game to stay in the hunt and we did what we needed to do and got a very important win, which keeps us right up there.

“It was quite an even game in the first half, they probably had the better chances but I always felt comfortable. Even when they took the lead I didn’t really feel we wouldn’t win but it was a nervy last ten minutes.”

Shoulders is also delighted to have striker Curd back at the club and said: “It’s massive for us to have Danny back. I was gutted when he couldn’t sign at the start of the season but I had a chat with him and he’s come in to help us with our promotion push.”

Faber gave Steyning an early lead but Oak levelled with a quick break from a Steyning corner on 25 minutes.

Jamie McKenzie played in Liam Austin-Slade, who crossed to the back post for Curd to head home.

McKenzie then had a couple of one-on-ones saved by Steyning keeper Ben Rose, while Oak stopper Aaron Stenning was also forced into a couple of excellent saves.

Oak took the lead four minutes into the second half when Joe Benn’s corner was met by his brother, Enzo, who headed home at the front post.

Steyning pressed for an equaliser and Joe Hall had to clear one shot off the line, while Oak went close to a third when McKenzie rounded Rose and crossed from a tight angle but no one was there to tap the ball home.

Steyning boss Gerry Murphy said: “We created some good chances which should have got us something out of the game.

“We have another tough game on Saturday away which is probably now a must-win game after Saturday’s defeat.

“The boys have been brilliant all season and are fully committed to pushing on and getting back on track over the last seven games.”

Mile Oak entertain Oakwood in the league on Saturday, while Steyning travel to AFC Varndeanians.

STEYNING: Rose; Greer, Finch, Pickford, Levoi, Elms, Knowles, Romain, Milner, Faber, Clark. Subs: Hartley, Finney, Adams, Webb, Gunn.

MILE OAK: A.Stenning; Early, Stevens, Hall, Gillingham, Symes, Austin-Slade, J.Benn, E/Benn, McKenzie, Curd. Subs: Coates, Wotherspoon, Wedge-Bull, Gould, J.Stenning.

