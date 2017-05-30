Mile Oak begin search for a new first-team coach

Mile Oak Football Club boss Ben Shoulders is searching for a new first-team coach to assist him next season.

Oak, who finished fourth in the Southern Combination League Division 1 last season, have been rocked by the news former first-team coach Neil Corney will be moving on.

He was an influential member of Shoulders’ management team for what was his first-ever season as a manager in senior football.

Although admitting Corney will be a difficult man to replace, Shoulders has now begun his search for his successor.

He said: “Neil was a great help to me in my first year managing a senior side at county level.

“I’d go as far as to say we would not have finished where we did in the league without his commitment and hard work each week.

“He has now taken the decision to step away from working in men’s football and he has his own reasons for this.

“I would like to wish him all the best for the future and thank him for all he has done over the past season with me here at Mile Oak Football Club.”

ollowing Corney’s decision to step down from his role with Mile Oak, Shoulders is now on the look-out for his replacement.

He added: “Due to Neil’s decision to move on we now have a vacant position on the managerial set-up.

“We are searching for a new first-team coach to replace Neil.

“He showed great desire, hard work and commitment, which is something I’ll be looking for from whoever replaces him.

“We have great ambition at the club and will want someone to match that.”

Anyone interested in taking up the role of first-team coach at Mile Oak should email Ben Shoulders at benjaminshoulders@yahoo.co.uk

