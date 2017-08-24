Mile Oak 1 Peacehaven & Telscombe 3: The Oak bow out of Peter Bentley Cup

Mile Oak bowed out of the Peter Bentley Cup on Wednesday night when they lost 3-1 at home to Peacehaven and Telscombe.

Elliot Levy gave the visitors the lead eight minutes into the second half.

Jack Stenning equalised for Mile Oak on 63 minutes but the revival was short-lived as Peacehaven from the division above regained the lead just one minute later scored by Curtis Ford.

Finally Josh Marshall added a third goal for the Tye after 74 minutes to seal victory.