McDowell at the double as Wickers register first win

A double from Andy McDowell took Southwick Football Club to their first win of the season on Saturday.

Wickers followed up a 1-1 draw at high-flying East Preston last week with a 2-0 win at home to Seaford to the delight of boss John Kilgarriff.

He said: “They are a good, young side but we played well and getting the three points was the most important thing. The first half was literally all us but they went three up top in the second half and Aaron Howard made three excellent saves in the space of five minutes to keep us 1-0 up.

“First he saved a penalty, then he made an outstanding double save and ten minutes later we went 2-0 up. After that, it was a case of making sure we kept it tight and it’s a pleasing three points.”

McDowell headed home Jordan Peskett’s cross to give Southwick the lead on 25 minutes.

Other chances came and went for Wickers’ in the first half as McDowell headed against the bar, Tom Shelley had a 35-yarder saved and Peskett was twice denied by the visiting keeper when he got through one-on-one.

After Howard’s heroics, Wickers sealed the three points on 70 minutes. Elliott Tucker played McDowell through and he finished from a tight angle, with the help of a slight deflection.

Southwick are in FA Vase action on Saturday when they entertain Southern Counties East League Division 1 side FC Elmstead. Kilgarriff said: “They’re a good side and we have a lot of injuries and unavailability this weekend but we’ll give it all we can.”

SOUTHWICK: Howard; Tucker, McLennan, Turrell, Lipscombe; Shelley, Smith, Pretlove; C.Gardner-Lowe, McDowell, Peskett. Subs: Myers (C.Gardner-Lowe 45), Piner (Lipscombe 75), Petts (McLennan 77), S.Gardner-Lowe.

