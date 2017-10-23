Late postponement leaves Mussels boss Donnelly 'annoyed'

Shoreham Football Club manager Sammy Donnelly was left frustrated after his side’s scheduled Bostik League South clash at South Park was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

Some of Mussels’ squad, including boss Donnelly, had set off on the way to the match before it fell victim to the wet weather prior to 1pm.

With some players making their way up, Shoreham were then unable to get a training session in on Saturday, which left Donnelly annoyed.

He said: “We’d been on a run of six games in 18 days, which has given us very little time to get out on the training pitch. Playing twice a week over the past few weeks has given us very little recovery time, meaning we have not trained a great amount.

“Saturday would have presented itself a great chance to get out and address some of the problems we’ve been facing over our past few matches.

“The game didn’t go until just before 1pm, which meant myself and a few players had already started to make their way to the match. With this being the case, we couldn’t get out and have a training session.”

Shoreham, who were on the back of two successive defeats heading in to the scheduled fixture at South Park, would have been hoping to move off the bottom.

Losses for both second-bottom Ashford United and 22nd-placed East Grinstead Town meant a win for Shoreham could have lifted them off the bottom.

Mussels boss Donnelly had some slight frustration his side weren’t give the chance to climb out of the only relegation spot.

He added: “It was a little bit annoying we weren’t able to put right defeats in our previous two matches. Results went in our favour aswell, so a win would have been enough to take us off the bottom.

“The team were really eager to get out and play, especially after a couple of poor results.

“We were beaten by them quite convincingly on the opening-day, so we’d have had a chance to put that right aswell.”

Mussels, who have no midweek fixture for the next two weeks, make the trip to Herne Bay in the league on Saturday.

It’s a match Donnelly hopes Mussels can take maximum points from.

He said: “With our game being called off, it gave me a chance to watch Herne Bay as they played Lewes this past weekend.

“They looked a young side but, as most Kent-based teams are, were a very physical and strong unit.

“What they (Herne Bay) did do is try to get the ball down and play, which well suit us when we go to them.

“There is a little group at the bottom within touching distance of us, so hopefully we can start climbing up the table.”

Shoreham are now without a midweek game until November, 8, which gives Donnelly a chance get to work on the training field.

“We need to improve on certain areas and we’ll get a chance to properly work on things in the next couple of weeks. The same level of performance must be put in throughout each match.”