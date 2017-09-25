Search
Lancing United start search for new manager

Action from Lancing United's clash with Upper Beeding earlier this season. Picture by Derek Martin DM1792407
Lancing United Football Club are searching for a new manager following JJ Banasco-Zaragoza’s decision to step down in the wake of a fifth defeat from eight Southern Combination League Division 2 matches this season on Saturday.

Banasco-Zaragoza, who took the reigns last November, watched his side slump to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Roffey, then decided to resign from his role.

The departing manager guided United to a fourth-placed finish last term but cited commitments away from football as a major factor in his decision.

Writing on his personal Twitter account following the defeat to Roffey, Banasco-Zaragoza said: “Decided to step down as manager of Lancing United. Thanks to all at the club for everything & the opportunity they gave me.

“I leave on good terms with the club & will remain friends with everyone. Now it’s time for me to take a break from football & watch my little boy grow up! #retired.”

Harri Nourse took a goal-kick in his path, before firing past Steve Allfrey to hand Roffey the lead after five minutes. Alastair Thompson then finished off a quick break from the visitors’ to make it two 27 minutes later.

Mark Dixon pulled a goal back but Nourse’s second restored Roffey’s two-goal advantage 20 minutes from time. First-team players Allfrey and Dan Tuppen will be placed in caretaker charge, while a replacement is sought. Anyone interested in the vacant post should contact Ron George on 07842486572.