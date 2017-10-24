Lancing seal Peter Bentley Cup quarter-final spot

Lancing Football Club booked their place in the last eight of the Peter Bentley Cup on Saturday.

Lewis Finney's second half double, along with Alex Fair's effort - also after half-time - helped Lancers to a 3-0 third-round win at fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division Arundel.

Heavy wind and rain from Storm Brian had put the tie in doubt but a pitch inspection a couple of hours prior to kick-off was passed.

Given the terrible conditions his side faced, Lancers boss John Sharman was pleased with the character his side showed to reach the quarter-finals.

For in-form Lancing, it was a fifth successive win in all competitions, a run of results Sharman wants to see built on.

He said: "The pitch was only just playable, so it was important for us to have the right attitude and commitment.

"Apart from them hitting the bar early on, I felt we were always in control of the game. At times we played some decent football in the difficult conditions.

A blustery wind and heavy rain made things tricky for both teams in the early exchanges.

It was the home side who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half.

Josh Biggs saw his effort just inside the area strike the underside of the crossbar and go safe.

Fair got the opening goal seven minutes after the restart, then Finney netted his first less than 60 seconds later.

Lancers made sure it was them who would reach the quarter-final as Finney got his second in second half stoppage-time.

Lancers are back in cup action this evening as they travel to two-divisions higher Bostik League Premier Division rivals Worthing for a Sussex Senior Cup second-round clash tonight (7.45pm).

LANCING: D'Cruz; Donaldson, Sharman, Clayman, Broughton; Spinks, Dramis, Williamson; Tredrea, Fair, L.Finney. Subs: E.Finney, Wotherspoon, Pittock.