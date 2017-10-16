Lancing come back from early goal to beat Hassocks

Lancing came back from conceding an early goal to beat in-form Hassocks 3-1 at home Saturday.

A Hassocks free kick into the Lancing penalty box as early as the 3rd minute found Hassocks’s Lewis Westlake unmarked and he scored past the stranded D’Cruz.

Action from Saturday's game. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Lancing found it hard going in the first 20 minutes and were unable to retain possession long enough to cause Hassocks many problems.

Gradually Lancing began to knock the ball around and came more into the game.

The rest of the first half was fairly even and the scores were level just before half time when a shot by David Sharman was blocked by a defender and David Marsh smashed home from close range.

Lancing started the second half brightly and were soon ahead after 48 minutes, when a corner was half cleared and drilled back in to the goal from just inside the penalty box by Alex Spinks.

The home side were now beginning to cause Hassocks problems at the back and created several chances. Spinks, Tredrea and Fair all went close and eventually the game was won when a great cross field pass by Fair sent Josh Clayman on a run down the right. Clayman then cut inside and shot low into the corner of the net to beat Hassocks keeper Stromberg from 20yds to seal the three points.

Manager John Sharman said: “Both Hassocks and ourselves had been on decent runs lately so this was a big win for us today.

“We were missing a few influential players but the lads who came in all did well. To come back from going one down after three minutes against a decent side, in good form, spoke a lot about the commitment and attitude of the squad of players at the club.

“We had been given an award by the County FA before the game as ‘Team of the month’, so with that and the victory today, the boys are ‘buzzing’.”

Team; D’Cruz, Donaldson, Marsh, Sharman, Broughton, Clayman, Fair, Spinks (Elliot Finney 70mins), Williamson, Dramis, Tredrea (Sibanda 87mins).

Unused; Pittock, Platt.