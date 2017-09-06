Lancers up and running with back-to-back wins

Lancing Football Club are up and running in the SCFL Premier Division after back-to-back victories.

After collecting just one point from their opening four games, Lancers won 3-1 at Newhaven on Saturday and followed it up with a 2-0 victory at home to East Preston on Tuesday.

The wins have seen them climb to 12th in the table and boss John Sharman said: “Having won on Saturday, it was important to back it up with another three points.

“It’s moved us up the league and keeps the team spirit bubbling over, which is always important.”

Lancers had a early effort cleared off the line and East Preston hit the bar from distance in a quiet first half.

Home keeper Michael Platt made an excellent save, before Lancing went ahead on 53 minutes when a EP defender’s clearance ricocheted off Alex Fair and looped into the goal from 20 yards.

Luke Donaldson curled home the second two minutes later, before Fair had a penalty saved.

EP pushed forward late on but Lancing defended well.

LANCING: Platt; Marsh, Bygraves, Berry, Clayman; Dramis, E.Finney, Fair, Williamson; L.Donaldson, Rudwick. Subs: Aguiar (Finney 70), D.Sharman (Rudwick 80), B.Donaldson (Dramis 90), Blogg.