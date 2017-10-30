Lack of discipline letting us down - Donnelly

Sammy Donnelly criticised a lack of discipline from his Shoreham Football Club side after they had two players sent off in their Bostik League South clash at Herne Bay on Saturday.

Matt Whitehead was shown a second yellow ten minutes from time, while Lee Denyer was dismissed after the final whistle as Mussels crashed to a 4-1 away defeat.

A brace of penalties from Nassim Dukali plus goals by Alexander Mulrooney-Skinner and Thomas Carlton sealed a win for Herne Bay, which Shoreham boss Donnelly felt was ‘undeserved’.

Shoreham striker George Gaskin missed a first half penalty, before Sean Roddy’s free-kick levelled things just shy of the hour.

Mussels were made to pay for missed chances, though, and manager Donnelly wants to see improved discipline from his team moving forward.

He said: “It’s not the first time this season we’ve had players sent off in a match and we must improve our discipline.

“I do have some sympathy with my players because I felt a few decisions went against us on Saturday but we can’t keep complaining to the referee.

“I’ve come away from the game so disappointed and unsure of how we have come away from the game with nothing.

“This was 100 per cent a game we should have won but we have ended up coming away with nothing.

“When you are down the bottom struggling, as we are, every point is crucial and this should have been another three.”

Steve Herbert and Odofin O’Niel were drafted in for Shoreham debuts and both impressed Donnelly.

Herne Bay had looked dangerous on the counter-attack, before they took the lead through Mulrooney-Skinner after 21 minutes.

Mussels were gifted the chance to level minutes before the break but Gaskin missed a penalty.

However, they did equalise when Roddy’s free-kick found the top corner with an hour gone.

Full-back Whitehead brought down a Herne Bay player and a penalty was awarded 15 minutes from time. Dukali slammed home his first to make it 2-1. Carlton added a third four minutes later, then Whitehead received a second yellow card a minute later.

Duklai struck a second penalty on 90 minutes, then Denyer was dismissed after the final whistle to compound a difficult afternoon.

Shoreham remain rooted to the bottom, two points adrift of Ashford United and Donnelly knows improvements must be made if they are to get out of trouble.

He said: “Both penalty decisions were harsh but we have to take our chances in matches.

“The positive thing is we are creating opportunities but at this level you have to take them.

“What we’ve got to learn to do is be more disciplined as well. We can’t keep complaining and going to the referee after every decision.

“Even if we feel it may not be right, we have to get on with the game and be a lot more clinical in front of goal and put points on the board.”

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Denyer, Roddy, O’Niel, Whitehead; M.Hand, Cradock; Packer, Myers, Herbert; Gaskin. Subs: Goldson (Herbert, 80), Archibald (Cradock, 85), D.Hand.