Kirkham nets eight as Leisure smash 18 past Ferring

Steve Kirkham scored eight as Worthing Town Leisure thrashed Ferring 18-1 in Southern Combination League Division 2 this morning.

It has been a miserable start to the season for Ferring and they have now conceded 60 goals in just four matches this season, following 18-0, 15-1 and 9-2 defeats.

Leisure, in their first-ever season in the SCFL, have now picked up six points from their opening three matches. They began with a 4-0 win over Rustington last midweek, before a 3-0 defeat at Upper Beeding on Saturday which manager James Everett called a wake-up call.

Leisure then cruised to all three points on Monday, after they led 9-1 at half-time. Kirkham scored four in each half, while their other scorers were Ricky Neenan, with four, Rossi Kaye, with a hat-trick, Chris Wiseman, with two, and Dom Justice.

Everett said: “We were looking to get something from Saturday and it was a bit of a wake-up call for us. They were 1-0 up and deservedly in the lead when we had a goal disallowed as the referee adjudged Steve Kirkham had kicked the ball out of their keeper’s hands.

“They then went straight down the other end and made it 2-0 just before half-time.

“We started the second half well and Ricky Neenan had a shot well saved, before they got a third midway through the second half.

“Against Ferring, we got the goals and got the win but it was a bit of a sad day, really.

“It’s not really football but we had to go out there, be professional and do a job as it might make a difference at the end of the season.

“They’re a young team but hopefully they will improve and starting getting points off other teams as the season progresses.”

