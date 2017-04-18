Kilgarriff sacked by Southwick

John Kilgarriff was sacked as Southwick Football Club manager on Sunday - just two days after his side were beaten by Langney Wanderers in the Southern Combination League Division 1 Challenge Cup final.

A successful three-and-a-half year stint at Wickers' helm was brought to an end following a decision by Southwick's committee.

Kilgarriff led Southwick to the then Sussex County League Division 3 league and cup double back in 2015, before guiding Wickers to a fifth-placed Southern Combination League Division 1 finish last season.

Looking back on his time as Southwick manager, Kilgarriff said: “I have accepted the decision made by the club and wish them all the best.

“Now I’ve come to the end of my reign as Southwick manager, I’d like to thank my coaching staff of Scott Stenning, Jeff Piner, Tony Dineen and Tony Gratwicke for all their help and support.

“Tony (Gratwicke) has been my rock and right-hand man during my time. Experience and patience is a gift when you are a manager, he took warm-ups and drove to games all over the county.

“I guided the team to safety in the Sussex League, won what was then Division 3 and achieved a fifth-placed finish in Division 1 last season.

“Myself and the management team have been happy with our success at the club.”

Following the decision to sack Kilgarriff, a club statement read: “Southwick FC have released John Kilgarriff from his duties as first-team manager forthwith.

“The club would like to thank him for his hard work over the last few seasons, helping to get the team promotion and winning the divisional cup back in 2015.

“We all wish him well in any future venture.”

