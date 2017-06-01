Joint managers appointed at Southwick

Southwick Football Club have appointed joint managers ahead of the new Southern Combination League Division 1 season.

Tony Gratwicke, who has been assistant manager at Old Barn Way for the past five seasons, and Jeff Piner, who ran the club’s under-18 team a few seasons ago, will be joint bosses next season and Paul Ettridge will be Wickers’ head coach.

They replace John Kilgarriff, who was sacked in April after Southwick finished 11th last season and reached the Division 1 Cup final.

Southwick have also named Matt Brace and Mark Hilfiker the club’s under-21 joint managers and the under-18 team will be run by Dom Shepherd and Richard Lester.

Gratwicke said: “We’re looking forward to it and are pleased to have local, knowledgable football people on board. Paul is a top-class coach and Jeff and I also pleased to have Matt, Mark, Dom and Richard here. They’re all local lads and we couldn’t have asked for much more.

"We want to get some continuity going through the club now, from under-18, to under-21 to first team."

Wickers' pre-season training begins at Southwick Rec on Thursday, June 15, from 7pm. Anyone is welcome to attend. For more details, call Tony Gratwicke on 07801 230943.

