Haywards Heath Town title win and promotion in balance as they are deducted NINE points

Haywards Heath Town have been handed a NINE point deduction after an SCFL hearing tonight (Monday).

Heath had a charge of misconduct upheld by the FA last week.

A statement on the club's website said: "An SCFL hearing Heath were fined £50 and issued with a 9 league point deduction for the three matches that Melford Simpson played in while unknowingly being placed on sine die by Fisher FC for a £10 club fine.

"The club now have 14 days to appeal the punishment handed down to them by taking it the FA.

"The club are obviously very disappointed with the decision."