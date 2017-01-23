Frost forces Shoreham clash to be called off

Shoreham Football Club boss Bryan O’Toole was left frustrated as his side had a game called off for a second week in succession on Saturday.

An electrical fault at Middle Road meant last week’s scheduled Southern Combination League Premier Division encounter with Eastbourne Town was postponed, before a frozen pitch forced Saturday’s meeting at Hassocks to be called off.

With second-placed Haywards Heath Town playing - and winning - in the past two weeks, Mussels’ lead at the top has been cut to just a point.

Shoreham do still have two games in hand over their nearest challengers but O’Toole admits he'd rather have points on the board.

He said: “It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks. I’ve always said I’d rather have points on the board but we’re still confident.

“Obviously when we play these couple of games, we’ll have a bit of added pressure knowing we need to win.

“Having said that, we’ve lost only twice in 22 league games this season, so I’m confident we’ll be fine when we play these matches.”

Following two weeks without a fixture, Shoreham are due to return to action with a trip to Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday.

After spending six seasons as a player at Peacehaven, it is a trip O’Toole is looking forward to: “I spent a while at Peacehaven as a player and I’ve got a lot of time for people at that club.

“In my time with them, I can’t ever remember the pitch being frozen, so hopefully the weather holds up for us.

“We had a ten versus ten game on Saturday but we’ll be looking to get back into league action this weekend.”

