Former SCFL striker Walker signs for St Albans City

Former Shoreham and Lancing striker Charlie Walker signed for St Albans City yesterday.

Walker, 26, began his career with Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit Shoreham, before making the move to rivals Lancing.

The talented striker then notched more than 40 goals in a season to fire Peacehaven & Telscombe to Ryman League South promotion.

His performances that season did not go unnoticed as he signed for League Two outfit Luton Town in 2014. Walker struggled to break into the first-team making just three appearances before moving to National League side Aldershot.

After being released by Shots, Walker has now been snapped up by St Albans of National League South on an 18-month contract.

