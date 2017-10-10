Football's coming home! Worthing's 3G pitch passes FIFA inspection

Worthing will be playing football at Woodside Road again on Saturday.

Worthing have not played a competitive match at home since the final game of last season after the Woodside Road 3G surface failed three FIFA quality test certification inspections in the summer.

That meant Worthing were forced to play their first six matches of this season away from home and then ended up playing five home matches 17 miles away at Bognor’s Nyewood Lane.

After extensive work by contractors over the past two weeks, the pitch has passed a FIFA inspection today for the club to play home games at Woodside Road again.

Chairman George Dowell hopes returning to Woodside Road on Saturday will kick-start Worthing Football Club’s season.

With the club bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division, with just two points from 13 matches, Dowell hopes the return to Woodside Road will kick-start the season.

Worthing host Met Police on Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off, as they play competively at Woodside Road for the first time in six months.

Dowell said: “It’s been a really long six months. The pitch issue seems to have taken over everything and has put other things we wanted to do over the summer on the backburner.

“It’s put a dent in our five-year plan a little bit but hopefully now we’re coming back, all the fans who have shown their support while we’ve been away are going to come along on Saturday and really get behind the team.

“We can’t wait. We just want to let everyone know we’re back here. Hopefully we’ll have some good results on the pitch and put on a good show that people want to come and watch."

