Five-star Shoreham keep up perfect league start

Shoreham Football Club’s scintillating start in this year’s Southern Combination League Premier Division continued on Saturday.

George Gaskin’s brace, along with strikes from Charlie Pitcher, Scott Packer and Devante Davis helped Mussels to an emphatic 5-1 victory over last season’s second-placed finishers Eastbourne Town.

Bryan O’Toole’s side have been an unstoppable force in the league to date, collecting eight wins from as many matches, seeing them currently six points clear at the summit.

Mussels manager O’Toole felt this was his side’s most pleasing showing to date and said: “We controlled the game both with and without the ball. They weren’t bad on the day and played really well but we were dominant.

“Eastbourne are a good side, so to go to them and score five was really pleasing.

“We’ve had some really good results to date but I’d say this one was the best so far this season.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, it was a great day and another important victory for us.”

Shoreham had to wait until eight minutes before the break before going in front.

Pitcher pinged a pass into Gaskin, whose deft first touch allowed him to fire home with his second.

Mussels were then two ahead 12 minutes after the break, this time Gaskin teed Pitcher up and he laced into the bottom corner.

Substitute Jason Taylor looked to have set-up an enthralling final 30 minutes as he slotted past Josh Heyburn to make it 2-1.

However, Mussels’ two-goal lead was restored seven minutes later, as Rob O’Toole laid onto Gaskin, who then found Packer to leather home his side’s third.

With time running out, substitute Davis made it four on 86 minutes, before Gaskin bagged his second with a masterful chipped effort from all of 45-yards at the end.

Shoreham are in Sussex RUR Charity Cup action on Tuesday as they welcome rivals Lancing to Middle Road for a second-round encounter.

SHOREHAM: Heyburn; Hartley, Familton, Pearson, M.Hand; Packer, K,Keehan, Storey, Pitcher; R.O’Toole, Gaskin. Subs: Greenfield (Pitcher), Davis (Greenfield), Cradock (M.Hand), Firman, Tuck.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.