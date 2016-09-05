Five-star Mavericks cruise past Lancing

Worthing United Football Club took the local bragging rights as they eased past Lancing 5-1 in the Sussex Senior Cup on Saturday.

The defeat was a fifth in a row for Lancers, while United bounced back from a disappointing display in a 4-0 defeat to Shoreham last week.

Goals from Adrian Todd, Wayne Joseph, Pat Rose and Paul Elliott, with two, took Mavericks through and their manager Nigel Geary was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “We were brilliant and played really well. We were superb all over the park and we could have won by more.

“We had a few players missing and a few making their debuts but I said to the lads afterwards I couldn’t pick a man of the match because everyone did their job to the best of their ability.”

United got off to a dream start when Todd curled a 25-yard strike into the far top corner inside five minutes.

Lancers quickly levelled when Lewis Finney struck from a tight angle three minutes later.

The visitors moved back ahead just before the half-hour mark when Joseph collected the ball on halfway, advanced unchallenged before he let fly with an unstoppable strike that dipped and swerved from 30 yards on its way into the top corner.

Lancers’ Luke Donaldson flashed a shot across goal but United doubled their advantage eight minutes before the interval. Tadley Bromage sent a long ball forward, Chamal Fenelon challenged Lancers’ defenders and the ball found Rose who raced through and finished well.

For a struggling team low on confidence, a two goal deficit proved too much for Lancing as United got stronger and gained further control after the interval. Joseph and Fenelon went close to a fourth, with Lancers restricted to a Ross Adams half-chance and captain George Fenton’s effort from distance.

United substitute Elliott, who had come on moments earlier, latched on to Dean Gilmour’s lovely reverse pass to cut inside and fire home to make it 4-1 on 78 minutes.

Things then got worse for Lancing when Elliott marked his first appearance of the campaign with a tap-in from Rose’s cross two minutes from time.

Lancers boss Ash Bailey said: “It is not a case of how is this rotten run going to end but that it will soon, of that I am sure. I am always positive, negativity doesn’t help anyone, we have a lot of people missing for various reasons so once everyone is fit and available then judge the side.

“We had four key players move on over the summer who were the spine of our team and very difficult to replace but I am confident in my ability as a manager and remain committed to helping us through this run.”

LANCING: Fidler; B Donaldson, Bygraves, Pollard, Fenton; Mills, Waterman; L Donaldson, Caplin, L Finney; Adams. Subs: Sharman (Waterman 67), Whitmore (Caplin 70), D’Cruz.

UNITED: Buckland; Marsh, Stideford, Bromage, Callaghan; Gilmour, Todd, Foster; Joseph, Fenelon, Rose. Subs: P Elliott, Davison (Fenelon, Callaghan 76), Trigwell, Wells.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!