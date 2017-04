Burgess Hill Town survived relegation in the most dramatic of finishes at the Green Elephant Stadium.

When Merstham equalised two minutes from time, it looked like Hilians would be relegated to Ryman South as a point would not have been enough.

But defender Sam Fisk popped up with an injury time winner to ensure safety as Harrow Borough lost 2-0 at Lowestoft Town.

Sam Fisk scores the winner. Picture by Steve Robards