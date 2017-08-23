Finney's hat-trick sees Lancers past Steyning in seven-goal thriller

Lewis Finney hit a hat-trick to book Lancing Football Club’s spot in the third round of the Peter Bentley Cup last night.

As well as Finney’s treble, frontman Alex Fair also netted to ensure Lancers ran out 4-3 second-round winners over division-lower Southern Combination League Division 1 Steyning Town at Culver Road.

Ben Bacon struck a hat-trick of his own for Town but that was not enough to see them progress.

Lancing assistant manager Nigel Geary believes the final score should have been more convincing.

He said: “We were always ahead in the game and had so many chances to have scored more. It’s our first win of the season and hopefully we can build on this now.

“They (Steyning) were well drilled, took their chances and made it quite a difficult evening for us.”

Finney fired Lancing into a 13th-minute lead but Bacon levelled two minutes later.

Two more strikes from Finney - one after 33 minutes and the other a minute into first half stoppage-time - saw him complete his hat-trick in the first 45 minutes to give Lancers a 3-1 lead.

Bacon got one back to make it 3-2 with 24 minutes still to go, before Fair got his goal eight minutes later.

Bacon completed his hat-trick a minute from time but Town went down 4-3.

Steyning head coach Gerry Murphy wants his side to bounce back quickly after a FA Cup and Peter Bentley Cup defeat in the space of four days.

He said: “We’ve got two tough games coming up over the bank holiday, so it would be nice to get back to winning ways.

“We started the game quite well but then let in a couple of soft goals.

“It was a good chance for the players who have not played yet this season to get some minutes in them.

“I think they’ll agree that we looked a little rusty compared to Lancing, which isn’t surprising with some players just getting their first minutes.

“Ben has started well for us and he’s only going to improve.”

LANCING: D’Cruz; Clayman, Pittock, Marsh, B.Donaldson; Williamson, E.Finney, Aguiar; L.Donaldson, Fair, L.Finney. Subs: Wotherspoon (Aguiar, 88), Bunch, Blogg,

STEYNING TOWN: Ford; Greer, Pickford, Ozga, Martin, Bukleb, Faber, L.Clark, Milner, Bacon, Romain. Subs: Court (Greer), Townley (Martin), Taylor (L.Clark).

