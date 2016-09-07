Finney gets only goal as Lancers end losing run

Lancing Football Club brought a five-game losing run to an end last night.

Lewis Finney got the only goal as Lancers secured a 1-0 home Southern Combination League Premier Division victory over Horsham YMCA.

With ten minutes left until half-time Finney’s excellent curling free-kick gave his side the lead.

A fine save from Callum Fidler kept Lancers ahead a minute later, before Alex Fair missed two good opportunities to extend Lancing’s lead prior to half-time.

Substitute Shaun Charles almost got a second for Lancing late on, before YMCA were reduced to ten men five minutes from time as Lancing held on for all three points.

Lancers boss Ash Bailey said: “It was a pleasing victory for us and one of the best first 45 minutes we have produced in my time at the club.

“Horsham had a few chances but we were solid at the back and deserved the victory. Hopefully we can build from this win moving forward now.”

LANCING: Fidler; Mills, Sharman, E.Finney, Fenton; Hendy, Waterman; Donaldson, Caplin, L.Finney; Fair. Subs: Charles (Fair), Quirke (Waterman), Bygraves (Caplin), Adams, D’Cruz.

