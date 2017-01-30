Familiar feel for Sharman following Lancing's defeat

John Sharman had a familiar feeling after his Lancing Football Club side suffered a fifth Southern Combination League Premier Division defeat in six matches on Saturday.

A first half penalty from Ryan Walton, then Ian Robinson’s effort in the second 45 minutes ensured Newhaven ran out 2-1 winners at Culver Road.

Former Arsenal player and manager Terry Neill (left) and ex-Chelsea and Charlton defender Paul Elliott (right) hosted a question-and-answer session after Saturday's game. Picture: Derek Martin DM1713303

Lewis Finney’s strike three minutes before the break had levelled things up, before Robinson struck two minutes after the restart to seal all three points for Dockers.

Lancers ended the afternoon a man light after Jake Chadwick was shown a straight red card 20 minutes from the end following a rash lunge on Robinson.

Despite having the better of the chances, Lancing manager Sharman was left with a similar feeling to previous weeks.

He said: “It was really frustrating to lose out. I thought we were the better team in the first half - they scored and hit the bar - but we dominated the ball and Lewis had two great chances.

“We’re just not finishing our chances at the minute and are then being punished for mistakes at the other end.”

After a quiet opening ten minutes, Dockers were gifted the chance to go in front. Ryan Walton took a Lee Robinson pass in his path, before going down under a challenge from Lancers goalkeeper Tyler D’Cruz in the area, with a spot-kick awarded. Walton dusted himself down and fired home the penalty.

Lancers responded well to going behind, with Finney twice denied by Jake Buss in Newhaven’s goal, before they levelled on 42 minutes.

Finney cleverly spun and struck an effort past Buss into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

The winning goal then came two minutes into the second period. D’Cruz could only parry Lee Robinson’s effort straight into the path of Ian Robinson, who was on hand to slot home.

Lancers were then reduced to ten men 20 minutes from time as Chadwick’s late lunge on Ian Robinson saw him shown a straight red card as frustrations boiled over.

Following the game, Lancers held a question-and-answer session with former Arsenal player and manger Terry Neill and ex-Chelsea defender Paul Elliott CBE.

The pair also watched the game and were impressed with what they saw.

Neill said: “It was my first visit to Lancing and the organisation, stadium and facilities really impressed me.”

Former Charlton and Chelsea defender Elliott headed into the Lancing changing room after the clash.

He said: “I always enjoy going along to a game of football, after playing for as long as I did, I always like to be at a game on a Saturday afternoon. I headed into the changing room to give the players some encouragement with some light humour as well, Lancing did well on the day.”

LANCING: D’Cruz; E.Finney, Sharman, Berry, Fenton; Waterman, Williamson, Caplin; Chadwick, L.Finney, Bennett. Subs: Dramir (Bennett, 60), Walsh (Caplin, 73), Baah (Waterman, 88), Donaldson, Fidler.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.