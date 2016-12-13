Enzo’s late strike moves Mile Oak into second

Enzo Benn struck four minutes from time as Mile Oak Football Club moved up to second in the Southern Combination League Division 1 standings on Saturday.

Enzo Benn had fired Oak into the lead but David Heaton levelled, before Benn notched his second on 86 minutes as Mile Oak ran out 2-1 victors over Lingfield.

It turned out to be a crucial late strike for Ben Shoulders’ side as the two teams immediately above them in the table dropped points.

Saltdean United went down at league leaders Little Common, while Steyning Town could only manage a draw in their home clash with AFC Varndeanians, with Oak taking full advantage.

Having not managed to make the most of slip-ups from teams around them in recent matches, manager Shoulders was delighted his side took all three points late on.

He said: “I was very happy to get the three points. It was a masive goal and a massive three points for us.

“The win was nothing more than the lads deserved from the performance, both Enzo and Joseph Benn have been fantastic for us this season and combining for both goals was massive for us.

“In the last few weeks everyone around us has been dropping points but we haven’t managed to capitalise on it at all, so it was a really good feeling winning a big game and seeing results go our way.”

Mile Oak made a bright start and found themselves ahead on 20 minutes. Joseph Benn’s fine whipped corner found an unmarked Enzo Benn and he was on hand to head home.

Goalscorer Enzo Benn then turned villian nine minutes later as his pull back on a Lingfield player resulted in a spot-kick being awarded. Despite the visitors protest for a red card to be shown, Enzo Benn remained on the field with Heaton hammering the penalty home.

Enzo Benn seemed to be involved in everything as he headed against the bar before the half was out.

Mile Oak kept pushing in the second but it did not look as though the winner was going to come.

However, with four minutes to play, Enzo Benn was on hand to head home Joseph Benn’s free-kick to seal it for his side.

The victory now moves Mile Oak into second place, just three points off leaders Little Common with Shoulders fixing his sights on promotion.

He added: “Anything is possible in this league, it is changing every week. My first priority is now promotion having put ourselves in a good spot near to Christmas

“We’ve just got to keep concentrating, but like I said anything can happen.

“Another big game comes for us at Langney Wanderers on Saturday and we must take three points heading into the derby with rivals Southwick, which comes the week after on Boxing Day.”

MILE OAK: A.Stenning; Hall, Pollard, E.Benn, Gillingham; Symes, J.Benn, Wedge-Bull; Wotherspoon, McKenzie, J.Stenning. Subs: Coates (Wotherspoon), Austin-Slade (J.Benn), Gould (J.Stenning).

