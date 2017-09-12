Donnelly seeing signs of Mussels improvement

Shoreham Football Club manager Sammy Donnelly believes his squad are gradually adjusting to life in the Bostik League South.

Mussels were sent crashing to a fifth defeat from as many league matches this term as they were beaten 2-0 at second-placed Whyteleafe on Saturday.

Daniel Ajakaiye and Tommy Hutchings struck in each half to leave Shoreham rooted to the bottom, still searching for their first point this season.

Donnelly's side have faced a demanding start to what is their first-ever season at Bostik League South level. Defeats against Whyteleafe, Carshalton Athletic, South Park and Cray Wanderers - all teams currently in the top eight - have come, while they were beaten by rivals Horsham aswell.

Mussels boss Donnelly feels the start could not have been much tougher but is confident his team will turn things around and said: "When I was appointed I knew how tough of a job this would be. It's proved to be just that but the squad need to be given some time.

" A lot of the players coming in have very little, if any, experience at this level, so they need time to adapt.

"In each game we are gradually improving, it's just a case of cutting out some of the mistakes we are making as a team."

Donnelly wasn't in the dugout as Mussels were beaten for a fifth successive game on Saturday.

Ajakaiye fired Whyteleafe in front after ten minutes, then Hutchings handed the home side all three points - doubling their lead nine minutes from time.

Shoreham will be hoping to secure a first point this season at the sixth time of asking this evening. Rivals Lewes make the trip to Middle Road (7.45pm), with Mussels boss Donnelly looking for a positive result.

He added: "It's a derby game and these always have a little extra spice. We can't afford to let emotion get the better of us, it's about maintaining focus and doing the rights."

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Timms, Denyer, Gathern, Whitehead; Simmonds, Woodford; Nazala, Caplin, Tan; Archibald. Subs: Nayee (Woodford), Quadri (Caplin), Bullivant.