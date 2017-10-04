Donnelly laments missed opportunity for Mussels

Shoreham Football Club manager Sammy Donnelly was left frustrated as his side came away with nothing from their Bostik League South home clash with rivals Horsham last night.

First-half goals from Lewis Hyde and George Landais saw Hornets record a 2-1 victory at Middle Road.

The scoreline does not tell the whole story, though, as Mussels frontman Daniel Simmonds scored a penalty and missed one in the defeat.

It was another league fixture in which Mussels ended stronger after finding themselves behind, something Donnelly wants to see addressed.

He said: “We can’t keep going behind in games and then waking up. It was a game we could and probably should have got something from.

“Dan (Simmonds) scored and missed a penalty. If the game had gone on ten minutes longer, we’d probably have got something from it. We have to come out and start the way we have been finishing matches of late”.

Hyde headed Hornets ahead after 20 minutes.

Shoreham forward Evan Archibald was felled in the area ten minutes later, with a penalty awarded.

Horsham goalkeeper Michael Hunter saved his spot-kick as his side stayed ahead.

Landais struck his first Hornets goal a minute before the break to double their advantage.

Simmonds went down under a challenge in the area 20 minutes from time, with another penalty given. This time he stuck it away and Mussels went in search of a leveller. They failed to net a second, though, as they suffered an eighth league defeat in the opening ten matches.

n Mussels were unable to build on their first-ever Bostik League South win on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Max Oldham and Jordan Clarke fired Corinthian Casuals in to second spot as they recorded a 2-0 triumph at King George’s Field.

Mussels had ended an eight game wait for a first-ever win at Bostik League South level last time out by beating Greenwich Borough, but were unable to build on that success.

After going two goals down, Daniel Simmonds and Evan Archibald spurned chances as Shoreham fought for a way back in.

Mussels were unable to take their chances, though, which saw them slip to a seventh loss from nine games this season.

Shoreham boss Sammy Donnelly believes a clinical edge in front of goal would have seen them take a point.

He said: “After going two goals down, we woke up and came into the game. We had some really good chances but failed to take them. Again, we could have taken something.”

Development squad forward Nash Doukoure was handed his maiden first-team start, while Sean Roddy made his debut after joining from Whitehawk.

Oldham netted after 20 minutes to hand his side a one-goal advantage at the break. Debutant Doukoure was caught in possession early in the second half, with Clarke going on to add a second. Frontmen Simmonds and Archibald both wasted chances in the closing stages as it ended 2-0.

More on two new additions for Mussels here: http://www.shorehamherald.co.uk/sport/football/littlehampton-duo-gaskin-and-garnham-depart-1-8180760

SHOREHAM v Horsham: Broadbent; Roddy, Demyer, Timms, Whitehead; Garnham, Hand, Cradock; Packer, Archibald, Simmonds. Subs: Myers (Archibald), Goldson (Garnham), Collyer, Doukore, Bullivant.

SHOREHAM v Corinthian Casuals: Broadbent; Packer, Roddy, Timms, Whitehead; Hand, Cradock, Myers; Doukoure, Simmonds, Archibald, Subs: Collyer (Cradock, 70), Bullivant, Gonzalez, Shakes.