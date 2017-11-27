Donnelly 'gutted' after Shoreham slip to late defeat

Aymun El-Moyhalbel struck three minutes in to second half stoppage-time as Shoreham Football Club suffered a late Bostik League South loss on Saturday.

El-Moyhalbel got the only goal to seal a 1-0 home victory for VCD Athletic.

The final result does not tell the full story of the match, though. Mussels centre-half Odofin O’Niel was denied by both a post and the crossbar in the first half, while Scott Packer had an effort cleared on the line.

Reflecting on the loss, Shoreham boss Sammy Donnelly felt it was an undeserved defeat.

He said: “I think a draw would probably have been a fair result, if I’m honest. We had some really good chances but nothing seems to be going for us at the moment.

“They created very little then, three minutes in to stoppage-time, their guy finds the goal with a shot that came off his shin.

“I can’t ask anymore of my team at this moment, all we can do is continue doing what we are doing and I’m sure results will follow.”

Mussels had the better of the first half and were unfortunate not to go in leading at the break.

O’Niel was first denied by a post, then by the crossbar as it was scoreless at the interval.

Mussels continued to press after the restart but were unable to break the deadlock.

Packer’s goalbound effort was cleared on the line, while Gaskin saw a shot saved by VCD goalkeeper Joe Mant.

Shoreham looked good for a point, only to lose it with 93 minutes on the clock.

El-Moyhalbel’s shinned shot found the bottom corner via a post as Mussels left pointless.

Shoreham remain rooted to the bottom, seven points adrift of Ashford United and safety but Donnelly is keeping the faith.

He added: “We’ve been playing well of late and our luck has to change some time soon.

“Once we get that one result, a little bit of luck - something to get us going - I’m confident we’ll start to climb up the table.”

Shoreham make the trip to South Park in the league tomorrow (7.45pm).

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Roddy, O’Niel, Gathern, Proto-Gates; Packer, Whitemore, Carey, Whitehead; Myers, Gaskin. Subs: Herbert (Whitehead, 20), Bullivant, Collyer, Gritt, Diakiesse.