Donnelly challenges Mussels to build on first league victory

Sammy Donnelly hopes a first-ever victory at Bostik League South level can work as a springboard for his Shoreham Football Club squad.

Daniel Simmonds’ spot-kick ten minutes from time ended a run of seven games without a league victory to start the season with a 1-0 win over ten-man Greenwich Borough at Middle Road.

Greenwich were forced to see out the final 20 minutes a man light after Bradley Pritchard was shown a straight red card for a two-footed lunge on Ross Myers.

Shoreham took full advantage, getting the only goal through Simmonds' penalty ten minutes later to bag a first league win of the season at an eighth attempt.

Mussels went in to the contest on the back of an impressive 4-1 Velocity Trophy first-round win over division-higher rivals Worthing and Donnelly believes his team are starting to show their worth at this level.

He said: “It was a fantastic win and one we deserved on the day. I’ve been seeing signs of improvement with the more games we’ve played, now we have got our first league win it’s something to build from now.

“There are no easy games at this standard and Greenwich are a well established team at this standard. They’ve got a squad full of quality but we worked hard and managed to take all three points.

“This is exactly what we wanted to do after a good win over Worthing, it’s about making sure we maintain the momentum we have at this moment.”

Both side created chances but the game sprung in to life after 70 minutes.

Pritchard’s two-footed lunge on Myers resulted in him being shown a straight red card 20 minutes from time.

Shoreham had appeals for a penalty waved away after Simmonds went down under a challenge in the area five minutes later.

Mussels were awarded a spot-kick ten minutes from the end, with a Greenwich player handling in the area.

Simmonds stepped up and fired his penalty in the top corner to win it for Mussels.

Shoreham, who moved off the bottom - above Guernsey following the victory - make the trip to sixth-placed Corinthian Casuals on Saturday.

Donnelly has warned his team not to get complacent ahead of the match at Casuals.

He added: “With no game this midweek, we’ve got a chance to get on the training field and work on a few things.

“We’re on the back of two really good results but it’s nothing more than that.

“There is a hell of a lot more work to be done if we are to get where we want to be this season.

“Every game in this division is tricky, we must continue to give the same effort and show the same quality as we have in these previous two games.

“Corinthian reached the play-offs last season and are a team well established at this level. It’s going to be a really difficult rip but we’ve shown in out past two matches we can match anyone at this level.”

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Packer, Timms, Gathern, Whitehead; Hand, Myers; Goldson, Simmonds, Cradock; Archibald. Subs: Collyer (Simmonds, 84), Smith, Bullivant, Marsh.