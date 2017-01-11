Demetriou signs deal with Newport County

Durrington-born Mickey Demetriou has signed a deal with League Two outfit Newport County.

The former Worthing Football Club defender, 26, who was a free agent, joined up with Graham Westley’s County until the end of the season.

After a successful spell with Worthing, Demetriou moved to Bognor and then Eastbourne Borough, before joining then National League outfit Kidderminster Harriers in 2011.

The 26-year-old made 108 appearances for Harriers, then moved to Shrewsbury Town three years later, a team he achieved League Two promotion with.

Demetriou was sent out on loan to Cambridge United in August of 2015 going onto make 12 appearances.

Newport manager Westley believes Demetriou’s addition will give his squad a massive boost.

He told www.newport-county.co.uk: “Mickey was a League Two promotion winner just two seasons ago. His ability to win games at this level is exactly what we need at the club.

“It hasn’t been easy to persuade him on board, but now he has put pen to paper we will be a much stronger outfit.

“His character and footballing qualities are strongly evident and his presence will be a significant factor in our resurgence.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.