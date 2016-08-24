Coates’ strike helps Oak to shock RUR Cup success

Remi Coates got the winner as Mile Oak Football Club clinched a shock Sussex RUR Cup second-round win at Broadbridge Heath last night.

Jack Arnold fired Ben Shoulders’ side ahead but Enzo Benn’s own goal levelled things up before Coates’ second-half winner gave Oak a 2-1 victory at division-higher Heath.

Shoulders hailed his players following the fine win and said: “We played really well and deserved the victory.

“We were quick out of the blocks and dominated early on.

“It was a great win against a strong side.”

Arnold fired Oak ahead after six minutes but a mix-up 14 minutes later saw Enzo Benn put through his own net.

Mile Oak recovered well and Coates’ strike five minutes after the break helped Shoulders’ side to a shock success.

Jamie McKenzie nearly added a third late on but he was denied by Pawel Szelemey.

MILE OAK: A.Stenning; Early, D.Pollard, E.Benn, J.Pollard; Arnold, J.Benn, Wedge-Bull, J.Stenning; McKenzie, Coates. Subs: Fuller (J.Stenning), Khan (Coates), Clarke.

