Chichester end Lancers’ five-game winning run

Lancing Football Club’s five-game winning league run came to an end when they lost 3-1 at home to high-flying Chichester last night.

Lancing equalised on 27 minutes when Alex Fair scored with a towering header from Tom Caplin’s free kick for his 11th goal of the season.

Chichester went back ahead immediately through Dan Hegarty’s close-range header, before Caplin went close to an equaliser but struck a post.

Despite a spirited second half performance by Lancing, the visitors sealed all three points four minutes from time through Scott Jones, who chested down a cross and slotted home.

Lancers boss John Sharman said: “We gave it a good go and had them worried. I was really pleased with our attitude and the football we played.

“We showed that we can mix it with one of the top sides in the league.”

LANCING: Green; E.Finney, Bygraves, Sharman, Fenton; Baah, Waterman, Caplin, Williamson; L.Finney, Fair. Subs: Heath (Baah 75), Costen (Fair 82), Franklin (Caplin 88).

