Burton and Hand back to boost Shoreham

Tom Burton and Mitchell Hand have agreed on returns to Shoreham Football Club ahead of the new season.

Burton, who finished the campaign with Mussels, has decided to resign with Sammy Donnelly’s side.

Hand started last season with Shoreham, before making the move to Southern Combination League Premier Division Littlehampton.

After signing for SCFL Division 2 outfit Ferring earlier in the summer, Hand has now decided to dual-sign with Mussels.

Shoreham boss Donnelly is delighted to have another two additions on board ahead of his side’s first-ever assault in the Bostik League South.

He said: “Tom finished the season here and he has decided to comeback for this season.

“He brings something different and offers goals aswell. To have him, Evan (Archibald) and Mitz (Nayee) as options in the forward areas will provide good competition next season.

“I got a call out of the blue from Mitchell (Hand), He’d signed for Ferring but has decided to dual-sign with us aswell. I’m pleased to have the pair on board and signed.”

Shoreham kept their preparations for the new season going with back-to-back wins in the space of three days.

Mussels sealed a 4-1 win over division-lower Eastbourne United on Saturday, then won 3-0 at Worthing United on Tuesday.

Despite the two wins, Mussels boss Donnelly is not fazed by results.

He added: “I’ll keep saying it but results don’t bother me at this stage.

“I’ve seen improvements in recent games and that is all I want at this time of the season. We’re building for that first game.”

Shoreham take on Brighton & Hove Albion under-23’s in the Sussex Community Shield final at Culver Road on Tuesday (7.15pm).

