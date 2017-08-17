Building blocks in place for Beeding progression

Upper Beeding Football Club boss Josh Baldock has every confidence his squad can continue to make moves in the right direction this season.

Baldock guided his side to a fifth-placed finish last term on what was their second season back in the Southern Combination League Division 2.

Beeding were two-places better off from where they ended up on the club's return to SCFL standard a year previous.

With progress being made in terms of final league placings in the past two campaigns, Baldock believes a top-four finish can be achieved this time around..

He said: "Last season was another great step forwards and we need to continue to progress. If we could add a trophy this season on top of that, I think it would be viewed as a success."

Influential players Alexander Townley and Fraser Lawrence have decided on moves away over the summer, though, Baldock has recruited both Dan Barrett and Lewis Castle.

Upper Beeding start the season with two home games - Rustington on Saturday and Cowfold three days later (6.30pm) - with manager Baldock aware of the quality in Division 2 this season.

He added: "This season has the potential to be one of the toughest yet for us at this level. Many teams have strengthened, Rustington included, with everyone thinking they can finish well in this division."

