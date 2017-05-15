Bugiel achieves Football League dream with Forest Green Rovers

Former Worthing Football Club forward Omar Bugiel toasted Forest Green Rovers' National League play-off final success and said: "It's a dream come true."

The 23-year-old German striker was an unused substitute as Forest Green beat Tranmere Rovers 3-1 at Wembley to seal promotion into the Football League for the first time in their history.

It's been a remarkable rise for Bugiel, who started the season playing Ryman League Premier Division football with Worthing.

Some superb displays saw interest grow in the German, before Forest Green swooped to sign him in February.

The German made 16 appearances, netting four times, with League 2 now awaiting Bugiel and Forest Green.

The 23-year-old admitted it's a season he'll never forget and said: "It's a dream come true for me to be playing in the Football League next season.

Omar Bugiel in action for Worthing earlier this season. Picture by Stephen Goodger

"The team have worked so hard this season and we have now got our rewards with promotion this season.

"Just being at Wembley was a surreal experience but for us to win the game and get to the Football League, the first time in the club's history, is a remarkable achievement."

For Bugiel, it was a second consecutive promotion through the play-offs in as many seasons.

Last year he was part of the Worthing team that won the Ryman League South play-offs, before Rovers' National League play-off triumph.

The German, who moved to England aged 16, has so many people to thank following his rapid rise.

He added: "So many people have helped me since I moved to England when I was 16. Darin Killpartrick and Paul Hinshelwood at Chichester College, Adam Hinshelwood who gave me chances with both Selsey and Worthing, then Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney for helping me develop further at Worthing.

"I won't forgot those who have helped me get this far and I want to keep progressing further.

"This just shows anyone playing the game if you have the hunger and determination to succeed it is possible."

Clashes with teams such as Coventry City, Chesterfield and Swindon Town now await both Bugiel and Forest Green next season. But it's a trip back to Sussex the German forward is looking ahead to most.

Rovers are pencilled in for a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road later this year and Bugiel cannot wait to go back.

He said: "The game I'm most looking forward to is the one at Worthing in pre-season. It'll be great for me to be able to go back and properly thanks the fans.

"Worthing's supporters are incredible, travelling around to watch the team and providing great support home and away.

"I'll have a chance to thank everyone at the club from players and management through to the fans."

