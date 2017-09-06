Browne joins Shoreham's management team

Shoreham Football Club have added former East Preston and Horsham coach Ian Browne to their management team.

Mussels are bottom of the Bostik League South Division after four games and boss Sammy Donnelly is delighted Browne has joined the club.

He said: "I'm very pleased to get Ian on board and we all know what he brings to the table. He's a good coach and is a good signing for the club.

"I share his passion for football, he's knowledgeable and it's definitely a big plus to have him here."

Browne had worked as a coach for Dominic Di Paola for ten years, at Clymping, Worthing United, East Preston, Hastings and Horsham, winning all three SCFL divisional titles - including the Premier Division twice, with East Preston and Horsham.

Browne left Horsham last month and Di Paola at the time said: “We have been together a long time, we were probably due a break.

"Ten years is a long time with anyone, most marriages do not last that long. He is a good mate and we did not want to get to the point of falling out over negative things."