'Brilliant' Lancers record first league win of the season

Lancing Football Club scored twice in the last seven minutes to win 3-1 at Newhaven on Saturday, in what assistant manager Nigel Geary called a ‘brilliant performance’.

Lancers went into the match with just one point from four SCFL Premier Division matches but Geary praised his side’s display and is now looking up the table.

Lucas Tredrea and Dave Marsh had chances for Lancing in the early exchanges, while Newhaven striker Lee Robinson was denied by Lancers stopper Tyler D’Cruz when he got through one-on-one.

The visitors took the lead on 37 minutes when Leon Dramis, who had replaced the injured Tredrea a few minutes earlier, glanced home a header from Lewis Broughton’s cross.

Newhaven saw a shot come back off the inside of a post early in the second half, before they levelled midway through the second half.

Goalkeeper Jake Buss launched a long ball forward and Lancing midfielder Mike Williamson’s attempted headed clearance fell favourably for Robinson, who ran through to score.

Both sides went for a winner but it was Lancers who went ahead for a second time seven minutes from time. Alex Fair went on a mazy run and beat four players, then put Buss on the floor before walking the ball into the empty net.

A last-ditch tackle by Alex Bygraves denied Newhaven an opportunity to equalise, before Lancing sealed all three points deep in injury-time. Dramis beat two players and smashed an effort against the bar, with Bradley Donaldson on hand to volley home the rebound.

Geary said: “It was an absolutely brilliant performance.

“There had been a lot of soul searching after last weekend, when I didn’t think we played badly in either game but lost twice. It’s been a tough start to the season, with some difficult fixtures, injuries and people missing but we had a few back on Saturday.

“Newhaven is always a tough place to go but it was a great win and everyone was buzzing afterwards. And we’ve still got ten players to come back into the squad, so everyone is playing for their places now.”

LANCING: D’Cruz; Marsh, Broughton, Berry, Bygraves, E.Finney, Rudwick, Williamson, Fair, Tredrea, L.Finney. Subs: Dramis (Tredrea 25), Donaldson (Rudwick 79), Blogg (L.Finney 88).