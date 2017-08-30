Billinghurst's late fightback sees off Steyning

Steyning Town Football Club conceded twice in the final 15 minutes as they fell to a Southern Combination League Division 1 defeat last night.

Lewis Levoi’s goal a minute in to the second half put Town in a strong position, only for Billinghurst to leave it late to fightback and clinch a 2-1 victory.

Levoi’s strike came a minute after the interval to hand Steyning the lead. David Watts levelled the scores 15 minutes from time, then Pat O’Sullivan struck the winner eight minutes from the end.

Town head coach Gerry Murphy was frustrated to lose so late on and said: “We looked in control until the last 15 minutes, when we seemed to lose composure.

“We started to give away silly free-kicks and conceded two goals, which we should have dealt with. We’ve got to bounce back now.”

Steyning boss Murphy felt his side had enough chances to get something from their 2-1 defeat at home to Selsey on Saturday.

The visitors extended their 100 per cent start in Southern Combination League Division 1 to four games with goals from Morgan Forry and Jake Goulding.

Forry got on the end of a right-wing cross to give Selsey the lead on 14 minutes but Town levelled five minutes before half-time when Mo Al-Samaraie powerfully headed home at the far post.

Selsey went back ahead four minutes after the break when Goulding latched on to a short back pass and slotted past Steyning keeper Ben Rose.

Steyning had penalty appeals waved away when Charlie Romain went down in the area, while both teams also struck the woodwork as Selsey held on for all three points.

Murphy said: “Selsey are a strong organised team who I expect to be pushing for promotion this season.

“We played well but conceded a couple of sloppy goals and we had enough chances to get something out of the game.

“We are still trying to build a team at the moment with lots of new players trying to gel with each other but I’m very pleased with the squad and how we are playing.”

STEYNING v Billingshurst: Rose; Faber, Al-Samaraie, Gainsford, Pickford, Hartley, Ozga, Romain, Bacon, Levoi, Milner. Subs: R.Clark (Al-Samaraie), Thompson (Hartley).

STEYNING v Selsey: Rose; R.Clark, Al-Samaraie, Thompson, Gainsford, Levoi, Milner, Bacon, Romain, Townley, Hartley. Subs: Faber (Thompson), Taylor (Bacon), Ozga (Hartley).

