Benn brothers bag trebles as Oak hit nine

Brothers Joseph and Enzo Benn both scored hat-tricks as Mile Oak Football Club recorded an emphatic victory at AFC Varndeanians on Monday.

Oak waved goodbye to 2016 with a Boxing Day defeat at the hands of rivals Southwick, but three each for Joseph and Enzo Benn, coupled with strikes from Michael Gould, Remi Coates and James Wotherspoon, helped them to a win in their first Southern Combination League Division 1 game of the new year.

Mile Oak director of football Anthony Whittington felt the success was the perfect response following defeat last time out.

He said: “It was crucial to bounce back quickly after losing to Southwick last time out. I’d say that was our worst performance in a long time and I think the players felt they’d let the club down.

“In terms of responses, I don’t think you could have asked for much more than what we got. I’m sure we won’t be the last team to go to Varndeanians and win, but to do it in the manner we did was really pleasing.

“It was the perfect way to get things going in 2017 and we want to build up another run of good results now.”

Gould got things going for Mile Oak with an effort after six minutes, before Joseph Benn rifled home a fine curling 25-yard free kick to make it 2-0 14 minutes later.

Oak then ended the opening 45 minutes in frantic fashion as Enzo Benn struck his first five minutes before the interval.

Remi Coates was then hauled down a minute later and Joseph Benn slammed home the resulting penalty as Oak led 4-0 at the break.

There was no stopping Mile Oak now and Enzo Benn bagged his second on 58 minutes, before James Wotherspoon got the sixth on the hour.

Coates got in on the act 15 minutes from the end, before he was brought down in the penalty area five minutes later and a second spot-kick was awarded. With the chance to complete his hat-trick, Joseph Benn fired wide from 12 yards as it remained 7-0.

The midfield man was determined to notch his third and he did just that a minute from the end.

Joseph’s brother, Enzo, then ensured it would be a memorable day for the family as he rounded off the scoring and completed a hat-trick of his own a minute into stoppage-time.

Whittington believes it will be a day to live long in the memory for the Benn family.

He added: “It was great to see both Joseph and Enzo score hat-tricks in the same game. They had a lot of family watching, so I’m sure it was a really special day for both of them.

“Enzo was back with Joseph in midfield for the game, after playing at centre-back in recent weeks. They’re both a goal threat and I think they showed just that with these hat-tricks.”

Oak host Bexhill on Saturday.

MILE OAK: A.Stenning; Early, Hall, Pollard, Stevens; J.Benn, E.Benn, Wedge-Bull; Gould, Wotherspoon, Coates. Subs: Symes (Gould 65), J.Stenning (Wedge-Bull 65), Austin-Slade (Wotherspoon 75), Gillingham.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.